Anakin Skywalker Returns to The Clone Wars With New Sideshow Figure

The war rages on as The Clone Wars splits the galaxy in two with the Republic versus the Separatists. General Obi-Wan Kenobi is already in the fight as Sideshow recently revealed their first 1:6 scale figures from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Anakin Skywalker now joins his Master on the battlefield with the second Sideshow figure release. The figure captures the iconic animated style that The Clone Wars is known for in an amazing 12 inch format. His Jedi Knight design from the series is faithfully recreated with a stylized head and fabric outfit as well s a Jedi Robe.

Some of the other accessories for Anakin Skywalker include four pairs of swappable hands, a lightsaber hilt, a lightsaber hilt with blade, and a holo projector with Ahsoka Tano. Star Wars fans will not want to miss out on adding this highly detailed, highly articulated, and beautifully designed figure to their collection. Star Wars fans will be able to bring home The Clone Wars with the 1:6 scale Anakin Skywalker figure from Sideshow Collectibles for $255. He is set to release at the beginning of 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"More than you realize, I understand wanting to walk away from the Order." Sideshow presents the Anakin Skywalker™ Sixth Scale Figure, inspired by the character's iconic animated appearance in Star Wars™: The Clone Wars. The Anakin Skywalker Sixth Scale Figure captures the Jedi Knight's distinct design from the fan-favorite animated series The Clone Wars, as he works to keep the galactic peace alongside the Jedi Order. This articulated figure features a stylized headsculpt and a carefully tailored fabric costume consisting of a Jedi robe, tunic, undershirt, tabards, pants, a sash, a belt with sculpted accessories, and sculpted boots and gauntlets to create his signature uniformed look.

The Anakin Skywalker Sixth Scale Figure includes a number of stylized hands and swap-out accessories to give collectors a wide range of display options for the Jedi general. Anakin Skywalker comes with four pairs of stylized hands including a pair of grip hands, a pair of neutral hands, a pair of force hands, and a pair of fists for a wide variety of gestures and pose combinations. In addition, he comes with both a lightsaber hilt and lightsaber with its blue tapered blade unleashed for battle action. Finally, Anakin includes a holoprojector accessory with a sculpted Ahsoka Tano™ hologram for communicating with his Padawan. Bring balance to your Star Wars collectibles with the Anakin Skywalker Sixth Scale Figure today!