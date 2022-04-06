Another Star Wars Republic Commando Figure Coming Soon from Hasbro

The Star Wars Gaming Greats line was only introduced in 2020, and they have dished out some incredible figures. Hasbro introduced the Gaming Greats lines to put more of a spotlight on Star Wars video game characters. Most of these have been GameStop exclusives, and their newest ones have been for the First-Person Shooter Republic Commando. A new member of Delta Squad is heading our way with Hasbro, revealing RC-1207 (SEV) is on the way. Joining other Delta Squad members Fixer and Boss, Republic Commando fans will be getting a new Commando sculpt for Sev, who is also loaded with some sweet game accurate deco.

I love Clone Troopers and building iconic Clone Trooper squads, and this one has been on my list forever. There is only one member remaining, and my favorite of the group with Commando Scorch, who I expect won't release until 2023. The Gaming Greats RC-1207 (SEV) The Black Series figure is priced at $27.99 and is set to release in Winter 2022. Pre-orders for this Republic Commando will go live tomorrow (4/7) at 1 PM EST only at GameStop, with reservations available online and in-store.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GAMING GREATS RC-1207 (SEV) Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Winter 2022). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GAMING GREATS RC-1207 (SEV) figure, inspired by STAR WARS: REPUBLIC COMMANDO video game.

The game follows Delta Squad on missions throughout the Clone Wars with RC-1207 (Sev) as the squad's sniper. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 detachable entertainment-inspired accessory. Available for preorder 4/7 at 1PM ET exclusively at GameStop."