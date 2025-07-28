Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Return to Bespin with Hasbro's New Star Wars Vader vs. Luke 2-Pack

Coming out of San Diego Comic Con 2025 some brand new Star Wars collectibles are coming soon from Hasbro like Vader vs Luke

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Star Wars Black Series Darth Vader vs. Luke Skywalker Cloud City diorama 2-pack.

Set features 6-inch wired-cape Darth Vader and battle-damaged Luke Skywalker figures from Empire Strikes Back.

Includes themed Cloud City base, railings, signature lightsabers, clash effect, and blaster accessory.

Pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse for $69.99 with expected release in Fall 2025 for Star Wars collectors.

Hasbro is starting to up their Star Wars game with some fun new diorama releases for the 6" Black Series line. Everything started with the SDCC 2025 exclusive Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Anakin Skywalker set that took collectors back to the fiery planet of Mustafar. Now, collectors can revisit Cloud City to recreate the infamous moment where Darth Vader reveals the truth to Luke about who his father is. Coming to life from the film Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, this deluxe set features a themed base and railings that have been modeled directly after the iconic duel on Cloud City.

The Star Wars 2-Pack will also include wired-cape Darth Vader and battle-damaged Luke Skywalker Black Series figure, capturing their looks from The Empire Strikes Back. They will both feature their own lightsabers as well as an attachable clash effect to really immerse the figures into the display. This Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Vader vs Luke Skywalker (Cloud City) set is already up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $69.99 and a Fall 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Darth Vader vs. Luke Skywalker

"THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more. This Hasbro STAR WARS action figure 2-pack is detailed to look like Darth Vader & Luke Skywalker from THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK."

"Recreate the moment where Darth Vader reveals a frightening truth to Luke in Episode V with the included stand, featuring a base and railings modeled after the iconic scene in Cloud City. In addition to their signature LightsabersTM, the figures come with a clash effect and a blaster accessory. Look for more collectibles to recreate scenes from the franchise on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

