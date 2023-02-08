Ant-Man Prepares for Some Quantumania with Hasbro's Marvel Legends Hasbro is preparing for the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania with a new set of Legends figures like Scott Lang

Hasbro is already prepared to enter the Quantum Realm as they debut their latest wave of Marvel Legends. Coming right out of the upcoming film, Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, Scott Lang is back and ready for action. Ant-Man is here with Marvel fan's first adventures for the MCU's Phase 5. A new figure of Scott has arrived and is packed with incredible detail right from the film and will come with some swappable parts. A pair of hands and a masked Ant-Man head sculpt will be featured alongside his unmasked head. The figure will be part of Hasbro's Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Marvel Legends wave, which has a Build-A-Figure element. While Scott is attached to the wave, he does not have a BAF build to build Cassie in her Giant Form. This figure is very well done and will be priced at $24.99, it is set for a Summer 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here. Fans can check out Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania hitting theaters on February 17, 2023.

New Ant-Man Adventures Arrive at Hasbro's Marvel Legends

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2023). As the future of the Quantum Realm hangs in balance, Scott Lang dons the Ant-Man suit once more. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ANT-MAN figure. This quality 6-inch scale Ant-Man figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania! Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including alternate hands."

