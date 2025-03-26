Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Asajj Ventress Returns to Hasbro with New Star Wars TVC Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new set of Star Wars figures including the return of Asajj

Article Summary Discover the new Asajj Ventress figure in Hasbro's Star Wars TVC collection, inspired by The Clone Wars.

Asajj Ventress, the iconic Dathomirian Nightsister, returns with dual-wielding red lightsabers and classic outfit.

Pre-order starts March 26 at 1 PM EST with a retail price of $16.99, for a Summer 2025 release.

Figure includes 4 accessories for dynamic displays and features Kenner branding for vintage Star Wars fans.

Hasbro is back with a new set of Star Wars figures from around the Saga, including the return of Asajj Ventress. Asajj was first introduced in the 2003 Star Wars: Clone Wars mini-cartoon, only to be slayed by Anakin Skywalker. However, her story would soon be retconned with the hit CGI Star Wars: The Clone Wars cartoon from 2008. She is Dathomirian Nightsister, who was trained as a Jedi before turning to the dark side after the murder of her master. Taken in by Count Dooku, she would become his Sith assassin, skilled in dual-wielding red lightsabers. However, Dooku would ultimately betray her by the end of The Clone Wars, forcing her to seek her own path and even redeem herself in the process.

Hasbro is taking collectors back to The Clone Wars with this new Vintage Collection release. She is featured in her iconic outfit right from the series and will come with both extended and hilts of her signature red lightsabers. The sabers will be able to attach to her belt, and her new card back features her animated Clone Wars portrait. Pre-orders arrive today (3/26) at 1 PM EST at Fan Channel retailers like Hasbro Pulse for $16.99 and a Summer 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – The Vintage Collection Asajj Ventress

(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 | Pre-order on March 26 at 1 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and fan channel retailers; available Summer 2025). Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, this 3.75-inch-scale Asajj Ventress figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection."

"Comes with 4 accessories for dynamic poseability on fan shelves. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #364). Reimagine favorite scenes with other THE VINTAGE COLLECTION figures and vehicles from the STAR WARS galaxy (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

