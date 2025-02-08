Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, riddler, Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Plays a Deadly Game with New DC Comics Riddler Statue

Sideshow Collectibles enters the DC Universe once again with a brand new Premium Format statue featuring the infamous Riddler

Article Summary Discover the new Riddler statue by Sideshow Collectibles, a must-have for DC Comics fans.

Experience iconic villain Riddler in a 19.5" tall, detailed diorama capturing his cunning nature.

Pre-order the Riddler statue from Sideshow, priced at $745, releasing in November 2025.

Explore Riddler's deadly game with Batman, filled with intricate riddles and explosive surprises.

The Riddler is another one of Batman's iconic villains, who made his first appearance in Detective Comics #140 back in 1948). He was created by Bill Finger and Dick Sprang as Edward Nygma, a man who is obsessed with puzzles and intellectual superiority. His madness would lead him to become the infamous Riddler, a villain who challenges Batman with intricate riddles, traps, and deadly mind games. Unlike Gotham's brute-force criminals, the Riddler's power lies in his cunning and need to prove himself the smartest in the room. He started out as a silly bad guy but has easily escalated his power with stories like DC Comics Batman: Hush.

The Riddler has now returned with a brand new Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectibles. Standing at 19.5" tall, Edward is ready to play one last deadly game that might have an explosive end. Tons of detail were featured in this release, with Riddler in his green suit with a question mark hat and cane. A nice set of DC Comics Easter Eggs is also featured around the diorama as he sits upon a black barrel with one final riddle in hand. This chaotic statue is priced at $745; he is set for a November 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles.

Sideshow Collectibles – The Riddler Premium Format Figure.

"This sinister DC collectible invites you to solve a high-stakes mystery deep in Gotham's underbelly. The Riddler Premium Format Figure measures 19.5" tall, 11.8" wide, and 14.3" deep as an egotistical Edward Nygma taunts Batman from atop a lacquered black barrel. Sinewy and sociopathic, the master strategist holds a good old fashioned paper riddle in one hand and a detonator in the other."

"The Riddler has purposefully put himself front and center in this rusted warehouse. Clues and threats — including Wayne Tower security footage and blueprints, an electronic keypad, a question mark cane, generators, gasoline drums, chains, and wires — are piled high. Now Riddler's got Batman right where he can see him put together all the puzzle pieces … or die trying."

