Build Your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Foot Clan Army with McFarlane

Get ready to enter the sewers of New York with McFarlane Toys as they unveil their new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches new 5" Page Punchers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures line

Wave 1 features Leonardo, Donatello, Shredder, and an ultra-poseable Foot Soldier army builder

Each figure includes TMNT-themed packaging and an exclusive IDW comic reprint for collectors

Foot Soldier comes packed with katana, tonfa, naginata, alternate hands and feet, and more

McFarlane Toys brings the action of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to life with a brand new 5" Page Punchers line. Wave 1 features Leonardo, Donatello, Shredder, and the highly detailed Foot Soldier figure. This 5-inch ultra-poseable figure is based directly on IDW's comic artwork and is the perfect army builder to kick off your new McFarlane TMNT collection. The Foot Clan comes loaded with plenty of turtle fighting goods like a tonfa, katana, naginata, plus alternate hands and feet.

Each figure comes in TMNT-themed blister card packaging and includes an exclusive "Page Puncher Edition" comic reprint. The Foot Soldier will come with a copy of IDW's Secret History of the Foot Clan, a perfect way to dive deeper into the lore of TMNT. We can imagine that the rest of the turtle brothers and iconic villains will be joining this new McFarlane Toys collection down the line. Pre-orders for the TMNT Page Punchers Foot Soldier are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $27.99 with a late October 2025 release.

Foot Soldier – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Page Punchers

"Demons, ninjas, and hostile takeovers, what more can you expect from a TMNT comic? Secret History of the Foot Clan reveals a history never told before about the original founder of the Foot Clan. Join the Turtles as they get schooled with a history lesson they'll never forget!"

Product Features:

5" scale ultra poseable action figure is based on IDW Publishing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artwork.

Accessories include Tonfa, Katana, Naginata, 4 alternate hands and 2 alternate feet.

Also includes an exclusive "Page Puncher Edition" comic book re-print from IDW Publishing.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles PAGE PUNCHERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS x TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES PAGE PUNCHERS figures.

