Constructicon Bonecrusher Arrives from The Transformers: The Movie

Hasbro is back with a new release from The Transformers: The Movie as a new Studio Series is on the way with Boncrusher

Bonecrusher transforms into a bulldozer in 16 steps, featuring a neon green design.

Combine Bonecrusher with other Constructicons to create the massive Devastator.

Pre-orders available for $24.99, with a thrilling release set for May 2025.

Get ready to add some brute strength to your growing Decepticon forces, as Hasbro is back with some new Studios Series figures. Coming to life from The Transformers: The Movie, a member of the Constructicons is back and has arrived on site as Bonecrusher is ready for action. Bonecrusher is the Construction demolition specialist and is driven by his love of destruction. He is surely a destructive member of any Decepticon release and will go for pure destruction tactics over strategy just to help him get his hands dirty.

Hasbro is now bringing Bonecrusher to life with his very new Studios Series figure that some in at 4.5" tall. He will have a neon green design and convert it into his bulldozer mode in 16 steps. As expected, this figure will be able to combine with some of the other Constructicons to form Devastator. Only Scrapper is on the way at the moment, so stay tuned for more of these deadly Studios Series construction Decepticons to arrive in the future. Transformers: The Movie Bonecrusher will come with a blaster and new packaging, and pre-orders are live at $24.99 with a May 2025 release date.

The Transformers: The Movie – Constructicon Bonecrusher

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series 4.5-inch (11.5 cm) Deluxe Class Bonecrusher action figure, inspired by Transformers: The Movie! Combine the Bonecrusher figure with other Transformers Constructicon action figures to create the Devastator action figure!"

"Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the Studio Series Transformers action figure from robot to bulldozer mode in 16 steps. The figure has articulated head, arms, and legs for action poses. Look for more Transformers Studio Series collectible figures to build a movie-inspired collection!"

