Asmus Toys Reveals Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn Ash Williams Figure

Asmus Toys has revealed their new 1/6 scale figure witH Ash William from Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn. The figure will stand 12.5" tall, will feature 32 points of articulation, and has two versions offered. Starting us off is the Standard Edition that gives Evil Dead fans an Ash Williams with an incredible head scut that captures Bruce Campbell quite nicely. It will also include a nice set of swappable hands, an attachable chainsaw, zombie hand, Boomstick, dagger, and the Necronomicon.

The Luxury Edition, on the other hand, will include everything ready in the Standard release and then some. This will include another Evil Dead portrait with Deadite Ash, severed Deadite Linda head, Deadite Henrietta figure, swappable damaged pieces, and an amazing diorama base. Both releases are very well done and capture ether horror of the grooviness of the Evil Dead series. The 1/6th Scale Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn Figure from Asmus Toys is set to realize in November 2021. The Standard is priced at $198, the Luxury is $350, and both can be found dup for pre-order right here. Groovy.

ASMUS TOYS EVIL DEAD II SERIES: ASH WILLIAMS THE LUXURY EDITION

The Evil Dead II Ash Williams Sixth Scale Figure features authentic and detailed fully realistic likeness from the feature film EVIL EEAD II directed by Sam Raimi in 1987

Approximately 31.5 cm / 12.4 inches tall

Over 32 points of articulation

Features:

Asmus Toys ADAM body

An authentic likeness of the actor Bruce Campbell as Ash from the feature film.

One pair of relaxed posture hand

One pair of weapon grip hand

One pair of fist

One wrapped up wounded right hand

One pair of boots

Special features on Clothing:

One pair of long sleeved blue shirt

One pair of long brown work pants

One black belt

One set of shot gun rig

Special features in weapons:

One Boomstick (shotgun)

One chainsaw in metal blade (can be attached in wrist joint)

One Kandarian Dagger

Accessories:

One Asmus Toys figure stand

One zombie hand

One book of the dead

Luxury Edition also includes:

One Deadite Ash head (can be switched onto the body)

One Deadite Linda head

One operable bench vise (for Deadite Linda)

One pair of damaged and weathered blue shirt

One seamless double jointed left arm

One Deadlite Henrietta figure, interact with the cabinet stage

One cabinet diorama stage and back drop with operable basement door.