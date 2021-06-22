Dexter Morgan Returns With A Bloody Perfect Figure From Flashback

After the cliffhanger ending for Showtime's hit series, Dexter, back in 2013, fans have speculated about the return of the series. That time has finally come as fans will get to witness Dexter Morgan and his Dark Passenger once again. The toy company Flashback has teamed up with Showtime to give fans a remarkable and deadly 1/6th scale figure. The figure is loaded either incredible detail to and likeness to the man himself, Michael C. Hall. Collectors will get two versions of Dexter Morgan to display with his forensic job to his killer side with a variety of accessories that play off each role. Two head sculpts will also be included as well as some unique additions like Dexter's trophy box and knife kit.

Dexter fans will not want to miss out on owning this amazing collectible, as it will add that killer vibe to any collection. Dexter is expected to return to Showtime later this year, so this figure's hype will only get bigger after its premiere. The Dexter Morgan 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure is priced at $279.99 and set to release in the first quarter of 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and fans will be able to get them here.

"From the award winning crime drama Dexter comes the officially licensed Dexter Morgan 1/6 scale figure. This highly detailed collectible menacingly captures the forensic technician's double life. With two head sculpts, two sets of clothing, and a variety of accessories, you can display him as Dexter; the law-abiding everyman, or as the Dark Passenger; his deeply unflinching alter ego."

Product Features

1/6 Scale

Made of plastic and fabric

From the Dexter TV series

Life-like head sculpt

Highly articulated

Real fabric clothing

Box Contents

Dexter Morgan figure

2 Head sculpts

Pink shirt

Green top

2 Pairs of pants

Apron

2 Pairs of shoes

Pair of sleeves

Watch

Badge

Messenger bag

Knife roll with 10 tools

Blood side box

Syringe