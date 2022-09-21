Audeze Euclid Keeps Your Music Clean, Crisp, and On A New Level

Music is a big part of life, and you can really tell a lot about a person by some of the music that they listen to. Whether you use it as a gateway to relax, to pass the time, or one of the millions of other reasons, it is always a quest to find the right pair of headphones. I used to love in-ear buds, but plenty of airports and traveling have made me switch to over-the-ear headphones. However, that all might have changed as our friends over at Audeze allowed us to check out their closed-back planar magnetic in-ear buds. The Audeze Euclid is a pricey set of headphones, but they aim to feature to deliver superior sound to make you forget where you are.

The biggest elephant in this honest review is the price; these bad boys come in at a whopping $1,299, which is crazy. Sony headphones are not even half that price, and the WH-1000X5 are easily my best friend. However, these is more than your average headphones, as the Audeze Euclid is meant for intense music-goers with high-resolution audio players. These buds look pricey with a solid aluminum design, and they are capped with a layer of carbon fiber, giving listeners a slick finish. Comfortability does vary, but the Euclid does come with two different styles of silicone and foam eartips to make sure you find the size that works best. All of this is packed up in one Pelican travel case to make sure your investment is protected in style.

When I test out new headphones, I try to go to more classic rockers like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Van Halen, and Metallica. It is something about the guitar rifts that can really soothe a person's soul, and the Euclid really puts you right next to that freaking guitar. Impressive qualities like this are due to the Audeze Euclid featuring a 105 dB/mW efficiency with a max SPL well over 120dB. This is the highest dynamic range you could ever get in any in-ear headphones, truly making the Euclid in a league of its own. On top of that, this bud has patented 18mm planar magnetic driver technology to help eliminate the phasing and distortion that most headphones usually get.

The Audeze Euclid took me away with clean, crisp sound that is early what you expect for a pricey pair of headphones. The in-ear aspect can get uncomfortable after a while, so be sure to really find ear tips that fit you. Wireless capabilities are offered with the attachable band, but as usual Bluetooth errors can happen. When you wire yourself right into your device or system, that is when the Audeze Euclide really takes your music to new levels. If you truly love music, then these are what you need in your life, and you can find more about them right here. For quality like this, a price point at this stature means nothing, when you are getting the highest quality currently possible on the market.

