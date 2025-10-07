Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Avatar: Fire and Ash, McFarlane Toys

Avatar: Fire and Ash Figures Arrive from McFarlane with Jake Sully

Nothing can stop McFarlane Toys as they fully prepare for Walmart Collector Con with the debut of Avatar: Fire and Ash figures

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third installment of James Cameron's Avatar saga and is set for release on December 19, 2025. The movie will take place one year after the events of The Way of Water, continuing to follow Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their family's struggle. However, they are now dealing with the grief following the death of their son Neteyam and the arrival of a new war. To make things more interesting, a new and more aggressive Na'vi tribe called the Ash People will be featured. They dwell in volcanic regions of Pandora and blame the Na'vi deity Eywa for past disasters, even aligning with the humans for revenge.

McFarlane Toys is now bringing the events of Avatar: Fire and Ash to life with new collectibles, starting with Jake Sully. This new 7" tall figure captures Jake's new apparel from Fire and Ash and will come with a nice set of accessories. This will include a swappable egressive head, a variety of hands, a knife, an axe, and an assault rifle. Other Fire and Ash figures, along with Neytiri and their rideable Banshees, will also be coming soon. Pre-orders for the Avatar: Fire and Ash Jake Sully will arrive on 10/10 for $34.99 for the Walmart Collector Con.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Jake Sully (Metkayina Final Battle)

"Head back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully, Na'vi warrior Neytiri and the Sully family."

7-inch scale Jake Sully (Metkayina Final Battle) action figure

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Features premium sculpt and paint deco. Plus special blacklight-activated biolumniescence.

Includes an alternate head portrait, 3 handheld accessories, 4 extra hands and figure display base

Figure is showcased in Avatar: Fire and Ash window box packaging

Collect all Avatar: Fire and Ash collectibles from McFarlane Toys

