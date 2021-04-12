Batman Ninja 2.0 Samurai Gets Deluxe Horse Set From Star Ace

Batman is back in his Samurai attire as Star Ace Toys reveals their newest Batman Ninja 2.0 figure. This time, fans can acquire the new deluxe set that gives the Dark Knight his own Samurai Horse. The 1/6 scale figure features Batman in his ceremonial samurai armor and is loaded out with excelled detail and accessories. The bat always comes prepared, and he comes with two katanas, two batarangs, and two kunai to help him take down the Joker and his new Empire. The Samurai Horse is a new figure that features a black warhorse with rotted hair, its mane, and a tail for extra detail. The horse is also equipped with a median Japanese saddle, and Bat-medallions can be attached to personalize the horse to Batman.

The Batman Ninja 2.0 Samurai 1/6 Scale Action Figure with Samurai Horse Deluxe Set is priced at $369.99. Both pieces can be purchased separately as well, but the bundle is a much better offer if you need that trusty steed. Batman is set to return to ancient Japan once again in October 2021, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Batman Ninja 2.0 Samurai 1/6 Scale Action Figure with Samurai Horse Deluxe Set – In the animated DC film Batman Ninja, Batman, along with several of his allies and adversaries, are thrust back in time to medieval Japan. The Dark Knight takes on the weapons and methods of the ninja to defeat Joker and his other villains, who are now feudal lords. Donning special Bat-Samurai armor, Batman rides into the final battle against Joker. This new 1/6 figure from Batman Ninja features the Bat in his ceremonial samurai armor, complete with a red tabard with the bat-symbol and high sandals. The head sculpt features Batman in mid-battle yell as he rides into battle with his foes. He's outfitted with two katana, two batarangs, and two ninja daggers (Kunai).

The "CoolToys" Samurai horse is the perfect companion for Star Ace's Batman Ninja Samurai version. This black war horse has finely sculpted horsehair detail all over and has rooted hair for the mane and tail. It is outfitted with authentic medieval Japanese saddle, stirrups and tack in purple, orange and black. Bat-medallions are attached to the sides of the face mask and the horse leg armor features spikes to match the forearm armor of Batman Samurai."