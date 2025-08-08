Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, jurassic world rebirth

Iron Studios Reveals New Jurassic World Rebirth Spinosaurus Statue

Iron Studios return with a new and impressive selection of limited edition hand-painted statues including Jurassic World Rebirth Spino

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new limited edition Spinosaurus statue inspired by Jurassic World: Rebirth

The Spinosaurus design draws from real science, featuring aquatic traits like webbed feet and paddle tails

This collector statue features the dinosaur swimming with a removable water top, measuring 12" long and 6.9" tall

Pre-orders are open for $255, offering Jurassic World fans a highly detailed and accurate collectible

In Jurassic World: Rebirth, the iconic Spinosaurus makes its long-awaited return, but this time it has been reimagined through a more scientifically grounded lens. Unlike the bulky, massive, and truly iconic land-bound version seen in Jurassic Park III, these new Spinosauruses are smaller, sleeker, and more aquatic. Four are featured in the film during an intense aquatic scene, and they come complete with paddle-like tails and webbed feet, which draws deliberately from real-world paleontological research.

These Spinosaurus variants add suspense to the film, and it was nice to see a more genetically modified version arrive on screen for Jurassic World Rebirth. The Spinosaurus is now getting its own statue from Iron Studios, showing off the dinosaur swimming under the water with a removable water top being included. Tons of details have been put into this deadly dino, and if you like the more possibly scientifically accurate Spinosaurus design, then this one is for you. Iron Studios has this beauty measuring 12" long and 6.9" tall with a $255 price tag, and pre-orders are live.

About Iron Studios:

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

