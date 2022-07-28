Iron Man Mark III Armor Makes a Superhero Landing at Hot Toys

Hot Toys is taking Marvel fans all the way back to Phase 1 of the MCU with Marvel Studios' Iron Man. Tony Stark is back, and in his iconic Mark III armor as Hot Toys announces a new 2.0 upgraded release. This figure is not the same as the previous one as it features updated height, articulated waist, newly enhanced colors, and beautifully crafted internal mechanical details with light-up functionality. Two head sculpts are included with Iron Man and Tony Stark head with mind-blowing likeness to the one and only Robert Downey Jr. A nice assortment of swappable armor parts, hands, and battle damage armor are all included as well as a nicely detailed Iron Monger display base. Hot Toys is quite known for showing Iron Man too much love, but this figure is sensational! If you need an Iron Man figure for your Hot Toys MCU collection, then this is the one, and he is set for a Q3-Q4 2023 release. Pre-orders are not live, and the price is unknown, but expect them to go live soon right here.

"Tony Stark's Iron Man is always one of the most charismatic and iconic hero of the Marvel universe and his genius is evident in the Mark III armor that was seen in Marvel Studios' Iron Man. Engineered with great attention to detail, Hot Toys is proud to present the movie-accurate 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark III (2.0) diecast collectible figure demonstrates the exquisite design and armor pieces crafted by Tony in the first Iron Man movie, with a detailed Iron Monger themed diorama base."

"The diecast Iron Man Mark III figure measures 32.5cm tall is meticulously crafted based on the image of Robert Downey Jr. as Mark III in the movie, features a Tony Stark head sculpt with amazing likeness, an interchangeable helmet head with LED light up function on eyes, an additional mask with battle damage effects, faithful recreation of the high-tech armor with bendable waist for wider range of movements, distressed effects applied on the matte red and gold armor, several interchangeable armor parts sculpted with battled damaged effects, also forearm armors simulating missile firing mode and protection shield mode. The figure also comes with diorama figure base depicting the battle of Iron Man and Iron Monger. A Special Edition available in selected markets will include a Mark III helmet with battle damage effect as bonus item exclusively for collectors."

The 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark III (2.0) Collectible Figure specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of Iron Man Mark III in Iron Man

– One (1) newly painted Tony Stark head sculpt with authentic likeness of Robert Downey Jr.

– Movie-accurate facial features with detailed beard, wrinkles and skin texture

– One (1) interchangeable helmet head with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

– One (1) interchangeable mask with battle damaged effects

– Approximately 32.5 cm tall

– Over 30 points of articulations

– Contains diecast material

– Special features on armor:

– Metallic red, gold and silver colored painting on the sleek and streamline armor

– LED light-up design on eyes, palms, circle-shaped RT on chest, and back of calves (white light, battery operated)

– Multiple interchangeable armors including:

– One (1) battle damaged chest armor

– One (1) pair of battle damaged shoulder armors

– One (1) pair of shoulder mounted guns

– One (1) pair of forearm armors in protection shield mode

– One (1) pair of forearm rockets in firing mode

– Three (3) pairs of interchangeable hands including:

– One (1) pair of fists

– One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated)

– One (1) pair of battle hands with light-up repulsor (white light, battery operated)

– Fully deployed air flaps with build-in metal flaps at back of the armor

– Fully deployed air flaps on back of legs

– Enhanced articulations on waist armor which allow flexible movement

– Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Accessory:

– Specially designed diorama figure base with damaged Iron Monger

Exclusive Bonus Accessory for Special Edition:

– One (1) Iron Man Mark III battle damaged helmet