Avatar: The Last Airbender Prince Zuko Brings Heat To McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is joining the Fire Nation as they fully reveal their final figure from their new Avatar: The Last Airbender line. Prince Zuko is ready to continue his mission of capturing the Avatar and stop his rebel friends. This 5" figure is loaded with detail capture Zuko's early Fire Nation Army outfit design before his change of heart. He will feature roughy 10 points of articulation as well as 2 fire daggers to show off his fire-bending skills. These new Avatar: The Last Airbender figures will come in new card-backed blister packaging that will be nice to show off for those in-box collectors. This figure is a necessary addition to anyone trying to complete the new Avatar: The Last Airbender line from McFarlane Toys. I do not believe these are retailer exclusives, but Walmart is the only one who has pre-orders up here which are going in and out of stock. Priced at $9.99, Prince Zuko and the other Avatar: The Last Airbender figures are set to release in August.

"Zuko is an incredibly focused teenage Firebender who bullies and intimidates everyone around him. He is obsessed with capturing the Avatar. Prince Zuko is the oldest son of Fire Lord Ozai, ruler of the Fire Nation, and the great-grandson of Fire Lord Sozin, who conceived the war. When Prince Zuko was 14, he spoke out against his father and the Fire Nation's conquest. To teach his insubordinate son a lesson, Fire Lord Ozai forced his son to fight him in a traditional Firebender duel. The Fire Lord defeated his son in front of his royal army, stripped the Prince of his birthright to the throne and banished him from his homeland, telling him the only way he will allow his return is with the Avatar, dead or alive."

"This is now Prince Zuko's mission. Each day, Zuko studies Firebending with his Uncle, the Fire Lord's brother. Zuko is a powerful Firebender for his age and eager to develop his skills. Zuko's greatest weaknesses are his arrogance and impatience. He believes Firebending is the most dominant art and can never be bested by Water, Earth, or Airbending. Zuko's teenage overconfidence makes him believe he's invincible."

5" scale Figures based off the Avatar: The Last Airbender animation

Zuko is featured in his traditional Fire Naton Army Attire

Designed with 10 points of articulation for play and pose

Figure is showcased in Avatar: The Last Airbender card-backed blister packaging

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys Avatar: The Last Airbender 5″ figures

Includes 2x Fire Daggers