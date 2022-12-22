Avatar: The Way of Water D-Stage Statues Revealed by Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom is back and ready to take collectors back to the world of Pandora with some new D-Stage statues. To help kick off the arrival of Avatar: Teh Way of Water, two brand new Avatar D-Stage statues fly and swing on in. Your favorite Navi's are back as Jake Sully, and Neytiri embraces the creatures of Pandora. Jake Sully is showcased with the new Avatar: The Way of Water creature, the Skimwing. Breaching out of the water, our hero is one with the new aquatic creatures this new adventure awaits. Neytiri, on the other hand, is back on her Ikran as she takes flight, with both designs exploding with color. Both Avatar: The Way of Water D-Stage statues will make excellent pieces for any fans collection. Pre-orders are not live yet, but they are set for a Q2 2023 release and can be found here soon.

Avatar: The Way of Water D-Stage Statues Coming Soon

"All energy is only borrowed, and one day you have to give it back! – Neytiri. After a long 13-year wait, the sequel to one of the most successful movies in cinematic history is ready to hit our screens. Avatar: The Way Of Water takes fans back to the planet of Pandora to start a new chapter in the lives of our favorite 'Na'vi' heroes.

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is ready to go back to Pandora with the release of two D-Stage (Staging Your Dreams) figurines from the new Avatar movie. Bringing to life the two pivotal characters from the series, Jake Sully is seen riding a new sea-based creature that can also fly. With crocodile-like skin and a pair of large yellow and black wings, the new creature is sure to become a fan favorite. Neytiri, however is back, flying atop her classic Ikran. A powerful, flying friend that has been by her side for years. Join the celebrations for the new release and take home two of the fiercest warriors in Pandora today! "