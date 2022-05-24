Avengers: Endgame Rescue Enters the Final Battle with MAFEX

Medicom is ready to revise the final battle of the Avengers as they debut their newest MAFEX Avengers: Endgame figure. With the help of Tony Stark, Pepper Potts joins the fight as the one and only Rescue. This blue suit of armor will help our heroes hold back Thanos's army, and Medicom made sure to load her out with detail. MAFEX Rescue will include three swappable heads with a fully masked Rescue as well as a face mask removed sculpt and even a Pepper Potts head. I am glad some swappable heads are included as you can never go wrong with an extra unmasked sculpt showing off some nice likeness to actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Pepper will have a variety of swappable armor pieces for her back to showcase the armor open and close. Repulsor wings and some blaster effects will be included to show Thanos she won't go down without a fight. The metallic blue deco on the Avengers: Endgame Rescue figure is very well done, and she will make a nice addition to any Iron Man fans Hall of Armor. The Avengers: Endgame MAFEX No. 184 Rescue figure from Medicom is priced at $104.99. She is set to release in May 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"When Iron Man is in peril and needs a helping hand, Pepper Potts descends from the skies in her iconic blue Rescue suit! Inspired by her appearance in the global smash hit Avengers: Endgame, this highly detailed figure comes with multiple accessories and effect pieces to recreate your favorite scenes or create your own in the battle against Thanos! Order yours today!"

Product Features

5.90 inches (15cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Marvel film Avengers: Endgame

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents

Rescue figure

3 Interchangeable heads

Closed back armor piece

Opened back armor piece

Repulsor wings

Effect pieces