Awaken The Force with Hasbro's Star Wars: The Acolyte Collection

Get ready to bring balance to the Force with Hasbro as collectibles from a galaxy far, far away are finally hotting shelves for The Acolyte

The Acolyte is coming to a close as the final episode of the new Disney+ Star Wars series airs tonight. This new series takes fans back into the era of the High Republic, during a time when the Jedi thrived in the galaxy. Their duty was exploration and bringing peace to the galaxy, in any way they could in a galaxy without the dark side. This is an era of Star Wars that was only explored in novels and comic books from IDW, Dark Horse, and Marvel for the past few years, but The Acolyte has changed all of that. A Jedi has been murdered, and a mysterious assassin has arrived to reveal secrets of the past. Fans get to discover the truth throughout this series, which introduced new Jedi to fans. Hasbro then brought them all to life, and we have them all.

Thanks to our friends at Hasbro, we received a new PR box for The Acolyte, just in time for the show's big finale. You will find no spoilers throughout this reveal, but Hasbro has covered all their bases with this new collection. Inside our box, we got the entire wave of Star Wars: The Acolyte The Black Series figures. These figures are nicely crafted and consist of Jedi Master Sol, Jedi Master Indara, Jedi Knight Yord Fandar, Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon, as well as Osha Aniseya and Mae (Assassin). Everything about this wave is well done, from new packaging, impressive photo-real head sculpts, and a pretty solid line-up of the main characters from The Acolyte.

However, this set is definitely another 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian HasLab Razor Crest' situation we have here. Without specifics, Hasbro created an impressive HasLab Razor Crest years ago during Season 2 of The Mandalorian, which we all know blew up. That was surely a hit for Star Wars collectors, which could possibly happen with this TBS set, but it does seem like a lot of these Jedi have acquired an impressive following. The yellow lightsaber-wielding Jedi Knight Yord and green-bladed Jedi Padawan Jecki have seemingly been fan favorites throughout the series, which is incredible. I appreciated Jedi Master Sol and Trinity (cough cough), I mean Indara, and hopefully, we can get figures for The Stranger, Kelnacca, and Padawan Torbin in the future.

To end things, Hasbro also included their new Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Kyber Core lightsabers. Master Sol and Yord got their sleek High Republic blades brought to life with a new translucent grip that lights up and stands out against other sabers. These blades connect with all of Hasbro's Star Wars Lightsaber Forge collection, but it is nice to see a yellow lightsaber from The Acolyte join the ranks. This was an impressive box with some remarkable figures and lightsabers that fans will want to get their hands on. The Acolyte is surely a controversial series, but true Star Wars fans are always happy to see Star Wars come to life in any shape or form. Be sure to snag up some of these figures today right now through Hasbro Pulse with this wave already starting to hit retailers now. May the Force be with you!

