Awaken the Magic with the Series 3 Disney100 x RSVLTS Collection

RSVLTS is bringing the magic of Disney right to fans wardrobes as the hit clothing company debuts a brand new button-down collection

RSVLTS is back once more as they continue to help celebrate 100 Years of Wonder with Disney. It looks like yet another collection is on the way, as the hit clothing company has unveiled the Series 3 Disney100 x RSVLTS Collection! That is right, a new set of button-downs have arrived as they bring the Disney Princesses and Mickey Mouse & Friends to life. This set will consist of four impressive shirts that will all feature RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX material, which is extremely comfortable, soft, stretchy and does not shrink or fade in color. The Disney 100 Series 3 four-shirt collection will include the following:

Disney Deco

The magic of Disney comes to life with RSVLTS new Series 3 button-down collection, and Disney Deco is where it begins. Capture the beauty of iconic princesses to iconic characters from plenty of classic film form over the years. From Moana, Snow White, Tiana, and Elsa to Sheriff Woody, Simba, and Mickey Mouse, this shirt has it all. Popping with color and nicely crafted mosaic designs, this is the shirt that easily was 100 years in the making.

Mickey Pop

The mouse is back as Mickey has arrived at RSVLTS with his Mickey Pop button-down. Whistle a tune to sing a song as the iconic mascot is popping with color that will make anyone's style pop. From different colored Mickey's to a variety of expressions, your wardrobe will be packed with color and ready to take on the world.

Dancing Toons

Break out your dancing shoes because this next Kunuflex button-down is the one that breaks out the dance moves. Dancing Toons brings all of your favorite classic toons to the dance floor with Mickey and Minnie, Donald Duck, and even Chip N' Dale. Featuring fantastic artwork and gorgeous purple color, this is the shirt that will make sure you are in the spotlight and busting a move.

Disney Afternoon

Take a seat and relax with some afternoon Disney cartoons for RSVLTS final Series 3 D100 button-down. This elegant shirt is packed with color and iconic characters with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Chip N' Dale, Goofy, Pluto, Daisy Duck, Donald Duck, and of course, Huey, Dewey, and Louie! The Mickey Mouse family comes together with this design, and it will surely brighten anyone's day.

All of these impressive button-downs beautifully capture the magic of Disney throughout the years. RSVLTS has even featured a limited edition Disney 100 patch on each, keeping each design even more special. Each of these button-downs will be offered in a variety of styles with classic (unisex), women, youth, and even preschool! Disney fans will be able to snag up one or the entire collection today at 4 PM EST on RSVLTS.com or on their app. They are priced at $70 each and will have sizes ranging from XS-4XL. Stay tuned for more stellar collaborations in the future from RSVLTS, and enhance your wardrobe today.

