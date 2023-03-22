Bring The Bad Batch Adventures Home with Sideshow Collectibles The Bad Batch Season 2 is coming to an end soon and so be sure to snag up figures, statues, and more of the team right on Sideshow

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 is underway as a new episode has arrived for the hit Disney+ animated series. The show follows the events of The Clone Wars, following Clone Force 99 as they navigate this new era of the Empire. The series has been an absolute thrill ride, and next week kicks off the impressive 2-part Season Finale. To help get Star Wars fans pumped for the event, we have rounded up some of the best The Bad Batch collectibles fans can get their hands all. It turns out Sideshow Collectibles is your one-stop shop with statues, coins, and the famous Hot Toys line. New adventures await Clone Force 99, and it all kicks off with the hit 1/6 scale Hot Toys figures that fans won't want to miss.

Hot Toys Deploys The Bad Batch Like No One Else

When it comes to collectibles, Hot Toys are on the high end of the list, giving fans the best of the best. Thankfully, The Bad Batch is part of that line-up, with all the members currently getting their own incredible 1/6 scale figure. We were able to get closer looks at Hunter and Echo Hot Toys figures thanks to Sideshow Collectibles, which can be seen here and here. These figures are easily some of the best around, with impressive sculpts, realistic attributes, plenty of accessories, and it brings these heroes right off the screen like never. Currently, Echo and Hunter are the only ones available now, but pre-orders are live for Crosshair, Tech, and Wrecker! These are the figure that will take your Star Wars collection to a new level, and they all can be found here.

The Clone Wars Adventures Continue with Sideshow

Hot Toys is not just the home of The Bad Batch 1/6 scale figures but the home of The Clone Wars too. The Clone Wars Season 7 kicked off Teh Bad Batch backdoor pilot, and fans can recreate that story arc with the help of Hot Toys and Sideshow Collectibles. It is a mission to save Clone Trooper Echo, and Captain Rex and Anakin Skywalker are joining the search party. These figures also have some truly incredible 1/6 scale figures that will allow Star Wars fans to create iconic scenes. Anakin is featured in his Clone Wars armor, and Captain Rex has a remarkable realistic headsculpt. These figures are nothing other than extraordinary, and Star Wars fans can bring them home today with Anakin and Rex.

Kotobukiya and New Zealand Mint Join the Fight

The Bad Batch Hot Toys figures are not the only thing that Sideshow Collectibles has to offer. Other collectibles can be snagged up right from them as well, like the ArtFX Star Wars: The Bad Batch statues from Kotobukiya. These statues keep that beloved animated style alive, and Echo, Crosshair, Hunter, Wrecker, and Tech all have swappable unmasked heads! The fun does not end there, as Sideshow and New Zealand Mint have some limited edition Star Wars silver coin series inspired by The Bad Batch. Hunter strikes a pose on this gorgeous 10oz Silver Coin that is a legal tender coin and is limited to only 3,000 pieces. All of these collectibles can be found directly through Sideshow here, as well as the Kotobukiya pieces here. And be sure to catch up on The Bad Batch Season 2 streaming on Disney+ now!