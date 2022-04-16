Funko Finishes Off Their Marvel Comics Iron Man Hall of Armor Pops

Iron Man is blasting on in with some brand new Pop Vinyls from Funko as they continue their Hall of Armor collection. These PX Previews exclusive figures are stackable, allowing Marvel Comics fans to display Tony Starks's armory. The last two armor sets have arrived with the Model 11 War Machine and the Model 8 Silver Centurion suits. Both suits feature that classic Iron Man Pop design fans love, with each suit placed in an alcove. This is one set of Pops that Funko should not limit as there are so many suits of armor out there. I hope we can see more of these Pops releases allowing fans to collect all of them or just some of their favorite suits from all over the history of Marvel Comics. Each Iron Man Hall of Armor Deluxe Pop is priced at $29.99 and set for an October 2022 release. Pre-orders can be found online right here as well as in your Local Comic Book Store.

"Packed with additional weaponry, the Iron Man Armor Model 11 is playfully referred to by Tony Stark as the War Machine! First seen in Iron Man #281, this iconic armor is later entrusted to skilled Military Pilot and Stark Industries aviator engineer James Rhodes, who takes up the mantle of War Machine. Now you can add the War Machine Armor to your own Iron Man Hall of Armor with Funko! These comic book-inspired designs are built out to include stackable alcoves for each armor, allowing collectors to build their own hall of armor. Each POP! Deluxe Marvel Hall of Armor figure stands about 3 3/4" tall and comes packaged in a collector-friendly window box."

"Originally donned by Tony Stark in his battle with business rival turned Iron Monger Obadiah Stane, Iron Man Armor Model 8, also known as the Silver Centurion Armor, features a silver and red color scheme instead of Tony's usual red and gold. Now you can add this iconic suit to your own Iron Man Hall of Armor with Funko!"