Back to the Future II Comes To Hot Toys With More Cosbaby Figures

Hot Toys continues to expand their Cosbaby collection as they reveal more figures for Back to the Future. Unlike the previous announcement (here), it looks like these figures will be based on Back to the Future Part II. Marty McFly and Doc Brown are going to the future and the year 2015 for their newest adventure with they wave of four figures. Marty will be riding his newly acquired hoverboard while wearing his shirt new baseball hat. Doc Brown will be wearing his new yellow coat and his futuristic sunglasses while holding a crazy expression. The Tannen bully's also come with Griff in his silver helmet and the Older Biff with the Gray's Sports Almanac.

All of these Back to the Future Part II Cosbaby figures from Hot Toys is packed with some great detail. Their ones are fun and will also make a nice little collectible for any Back to the Future fan out there. These 4-inch tall figures are up for pre-order already for $25 each, and fans can find them and other great Hot Toys collectibles here. It looks like we are waiting for Part III Cosbaby figures next; who would you want to see from the third film?

"Getting back was only the beginning! More than three decades after the first movie's release, the Back to the Future trilogy remains a favorite among fans. Today, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce Cosbaby collectibles from Back to the Future II, featuring Marty McFly, Doc Brown, Griff Tannen, and Biff Tannen Cosbaby (S). Each collectible measure approximately 10.5 – 12cm tall, comes with a base. Picking up details of the characters and their signature outfits on their visit to year 2015, the timeless Cosbaby captures Marty on the future hoverboard, wearing the futuristic baseball cap with skillful paint application creating shimmer effects; Doc in crazy hair wearing a pair of silver visor, watches, red shirt with a yellow coat, checking out the time; Griff Tannen wearing a silver helmet, ready for the chase on his black hoverboard with the adjustable bat; also Biff Tannen in his styling bathrobe with the Gray's Sports Almanac magazine. The future is now! Don't miss out on the Back to the Future Cosbaby!"