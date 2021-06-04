GI Joe Classified Live Stream Reveals: Timber, BBQ, Exclusive Reissues

The GI Joe Classified Fan First Friday livestream just wrapped up, and it was one of the most eventful ones we have had in awhile. My big takeaway? They are listening you guys. The big news is that the first wave of Cobra Island Target exclusives- Roadblock, Cobra Trooper, Beachhead, and The Baroness with bike are being reissued soon. I would expect Firefly and Viper won't be far behind as well. Couple that with a huge push of Major Bludd back into stores next week and GI Joe collectors can breathe a bit easier. Two new Cobra Island figures were revealed, as well as two new regular releases, one that fans will be salivating over. Check them out below.

Thank You For Timber, GI Joe Team

The main event is the release of a deluxe Snake Eyes and Timber two-pack. Snake Eyes will have some newer deco and weapons, but Timber is the main event. Fully articulated and comes with swappable heads. He also features some scarring and such, which is super cool. This is how Snake Eyes should have been released in the first place.

A new version of Roadblock is going up for order today at 1 PM EST on Amazon and a few on Hasbro Pulse. This version is the Heavy Artillery version, featuring a new face sculpt and uniform, and oh yeah, a huge gatling gun, the biggest gun to come with a GI Joe Classified figure so far.

Finally, the two newest Cobra Island figures will be Barbeque and Breaker with the Ram Cycle. BBQ will come fully decked out his cool suit that I have always enjoyed. He looks super badass. Breaker comes with his number tat on his forehead and with the Ram Cycle, the second vehicle in the line so far.

The preorders for Snake Eyes with Timber and Cobra Island figures will be at a later date.