Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: assassin's creed, purearts, ubisoft

Beware the Assassin's Creed with PureArts New Hunt for the Nine Statue

A quest to assassinate nine Crusaders has been faithfully captures as PureArts debuts their second Assassin’s Creed diorama

Article Summary PureArts unveils Assassin’s Creed Altaïr statue in dynamic pose with Robert de Sablé.

Limited edition collectible with a total of 1,250 pieces and priced at $499.

Detailed polyresin and mixed media diorama stands 22" tall, with game-accurate features.

Pre-order now for Q1 2025 delivery, capturing the essence of the iconic assassination.

In the first Assassin's Creed, players take up the role of Altaïr during the Third Crusade and discovery of the Assassin Order. The Hunt for the Nine is one of the game's main quests where players must locate and eliminate nine members of the Templar Order. PureArts has captured this quest with their latest Assassin's Creed 1/6 scale statue. Altaïr is about to cross the final Knights Templars off his list with Robert de Sablé in stunning detail, which stands 22" tall. A lot of detail was captured in this piece from the assassin depicted in action using his Hidden Blade to end this mission. The statue will be limited to 1250 pieces and will be an impressive statue for any gaming collection out there. PureArts has the Assassin's Creed Hunt for the Nine 1/6 Scale statue priced at $499 with a Q1 2025 release. Pre-orders are already online, and be on the lookout for more iconic assassin collectibles from PureArts with Basim, Desmond, Connor, Kassandra, and many more.

Altaïr Returns with PureArts Newest 1/6 Diorama

"Nine lives in exchange for mine." ― Altaïr. A quest to assassinate nine Crusaders ends here and now with our second Assassin's Creed® diorama. The Assassin's Creed® Hunt for the Nine 1/6 Scale Diorama features a heart pounding dynamic pose, rendered with the detail and precision you've come to expect from PureArts collectibles. Altaïr appears to float midair, his knee landing upon Robert de Sablé's chest, moments before his demise. Forever bear witness to the powerful moment when the Assassin Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad slays Grand Master of the Knights Templar, Robert de Sablé', with our Assassin's Creed® Hunt for the Nine 1/6 Scale Diorama."

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS:

Polyresin and Mixed Media diorama

Highly detailed painted sculpt

Game-accurate costume and weaponry

Rock and paving stone effect base

PRODUCT FEATURES:

Licensed by Ubisoft

Scale: 1/6

Edition Size: 250 Exclusive Editions – 1250 Non Exclusives

Material: Polyresin + Mixed Media

Availability: Worldwide

Estimated Delivery: Q1 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!