Get Ready to Expand Your Furby Collection with New Reveals from Hasbro

The world of Furby is back and bigger than ever as this classic toy is back with some modern touches and now minis are on the way

In June 2023, Hasbro celebrated Furby's 25th anniversary by launching a new model featuring vibrant fur colors, light-up ears, and over 600 phrases. This iteration emphasizes direct interaction without app connectivity, incorporating voice-activated modes and touch sensors. Later in the year, Hasbro introduced "Furblets," smaller companions to the main Furby, enhancing the interactive experience. Now, things are getting even better as Hasbro expands the Furby family with even more creations, starting with the arrival of Minis! That is right, Furby Minis are coming in at 1" tall and are featured in 12 different shapes. These are not electronic in any way, but a perfect way to expand your furblet families and will be offered in a multi-pack or a 2-pack.

If that was not enough, a new standard-size Furby variant is also coming from Hasbro with the Gold Glam critter that has a striking white and gold colorway. However, if that was not enough, the first event collaboration, Furby, is also coming with the Furblets REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup! This sweet treat comes in at 3" tall with unique eating sounds and its own REESE'S Cup! Pre-orders for the Mini and the Gold Glam are already live on Amazon, with the Reese's Cup Furblet arriving in July 2025.

"Shrinking in size, FURBY Minis are the newest form of mini Furby figures that have come to our world to make every day its own little celebration. The party-themed 1-inch figures include 12 new shapes including a disco ball, cake, gift box, the tiniest pinata, and more, with each FURBY Mini featuring cool lenticular changing eyes when tilting them from different angles. Available as a multipack of 12 or a surprise 2-pack, FURBY Minis are a great way to continue growing any collection in even the smallest way!"

For the first time in FURBY's history, the brand is releasing the sweetest licensed product in collaboration with The Hershey Company. Introducing Furblets REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup!

FURBY Gold Glam is the newest curious little creature, joining the colorful and interactive product line of plush toys. This extravagant noo-lah is a perfect mix of treasure and mischief, showcasing a striking gold and white colorway.

