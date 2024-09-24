Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Batman, mezco toyz

Batman (1989) Gets New Mezco Toyz 5 Points Deluxe Figure Set

Get ready to return to 1989 with Mezco Toyz as they debut a new collection of 5 Points figures from the world of Batman

Article Summary Mezco Toyz launches a 5 Points Batman (1989) Deluxe Figure Set, evoking Tim Burton's iconic film.

Set includes Batman, Joker, and Joker Goon figures, each with interchangeable parts and accessories.

Comes with a collectible retro-style blister card packaging and a separately packed Batmobile with features.

Available for pre-order at $110 with an expected April 2025 release; secure your piece of Gotham now.

The world of Batman is getting tor as Mezco Toyz has debuted their newest addition to their popular 5 Points collection. Mezco's 5 Points takes collectors back in time to the highlight of a simplistic action figure with, you guessed it, five points of articulation. A new set of collectible figures has arrived as fans get to return to 1989 Gotham as Tim Burton's legendary film Batman comes to life. This special deluxe set features three figures that will also be individually packed in a retro style bubble card back.

The three figures will consist of Batman himself, who will get swappable arms, a grapple gun, and a batarang. Up next is Joker as Jack Nicholson's deadly take on the Clown Prince of Crime has arrived, and he gets an extra arm, a second head, a can, and a megaphone. Lastly is the Joker Goon, who gets two different heads, swords, a knife, a camera, and secondary arms. Each of these is nicely crafted and only offered in this Deluxe Set, which also comes with a Batmobile, but that is also getting a separate release. Pre-orders are already live for $110, and they are set to arrive in April 2025.

Mezco 5 Points Batman (1989): Deluxe Set

"I want you to do me a favor. I want you to tell all your friends about me." Based on Tim Burton's groundbreaking 1989 film, the 5 Points Batman (1989): Deluxe Set features Batman, Joker, and Joker Goon (two figures in one!)—each complete with their own interchangeable heads, arms, and accessories. Each figure is individually packaged in a retro style blister card, perfect for display."

"The Batmobile is fully loaded and ready for action! Flip-up weapons on the sides, a sliding cockpit canopy for Batman, and an attachable rocket flame that spins as the Batmobile speeds ahead – everything the Caped Crusader needs to protect Gotham City! The Batmobile is packaged in a closed window box."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!