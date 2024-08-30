Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, McFarlane Toys

Batman Gets Animated with New Lightning Strikes McFarlane Figure

Target kicks off their latest Geek Out 2024 event with McFarlane Toys bringing plenty of new exclusives like a new Animated Batman

Article Summary Target's Geek Out 2024 features McFarlane Toys' exclusive Animated Batman figure from the thrilling episode Lightning Strikes.

Lightning Strike Batman comes with two extra hands, a massive grapple launcher, and parts to build a Maxie Zeus figure.

This new McFarlane wave also includes Two-Face, Holiday Joker, and Batgirl, all priced at $24.99 each, launching October 2024.

Each figure includes character art cards and accessories, only available at Target, enhancing any Batman collection.

Lightning Strikes is a thrilling episode from Batman: The Animated Series that showcases the Dark Knight facing a new and dangerous enemy powered by electricity. Gotham City is shrouded in storms while Batman investigates a series of mysterious power outages. This new enemy has the ability to control and generate electricity, which ends up pushing Batman to his limits. He must now rely on his wits and gadgets more than ever to stop this new threat, and now McFarlane Toys is bringing this episode to life. A brand new Batman: The Animated Series Build A Figure wave is on the way, which will end up building a Maxie Zeus figure when all four figures are purchased. Batman is getting a shocking new look for this release and will come with two extra hands and a massive grapple launcher. The other figures in the ave are Two-Face, Holiday Joker, and Batgirl, with all four priced at $24.99 each, set for October 2024, and can only be found at Target.

McFarlane Toys DC Direct Animated Lightning Strike Batman

"The Dark Knight. The World's Greatest Detective. Gotham City's Guardian. The hero known as Batman goes by many titles as the result of a life in the shadows building an urban legend that is revered by the innocent as much as it is feared by Gotham City's cowardly and superstitious criminal lot. In a world full of Super Heroes and Super-Villains, Batman fights crime using his intellect, physical and mental training, and an arsenal developed with his family's fortune. Moreover, Bruce Wayne has an unrelenting need to prevent the kind of tragedy that he suffered from happening to any of Gotham City's innocents."

LIGHTNING STRIKE BATMAN™ is based on the television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

Accessories include 2 extra hands, grapple launcher, and MAXIE ZEUS Collect-to-build arm pieces

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

