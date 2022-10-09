Batman is Getting Unleashed with Iron Studios Latest 1/10 Statue

Batman has returned to the Batcave once again as Iron Studios debuts their latest DC Comics 1/10 Art Scale statue. Coming in at 9.4" tall, the Dark Knight is posed inside his lair as he placed his latest trophy on a pedestal. Another criminal is off the street, and it looks like Mr. Freeze might be the one on ice now. This beautifully crafted statue gives Batman a fabric cape as well as a nicely sculpted armored batsuit design. A batsymbol is placed on the center of the display base as well as other elements of the batcave spread through like batarangs and grapple gun. This is a remarkable statue for any Batman collector to have, and Iron Studios did a great job bringing the Caped Crusader to life with this piece. The 1/10 Art Scale Batman Unleashed statue is priced at $210 and is set for a December Q3 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to check out some of Iron Studios' newest statue drops for Mortal Kombat, The Lord of the Rings, and Marvel Studios.

Batman Unleashed Deluxe 1:10 Art Scale Statue

"Sideshow and Iron Studios are proud to present the Batman Unleashed Deluxe 1:10 Art Scale Statue. This statue stands approximately 9.4 inches tall. From his underground lair, on the base resembling a metallic platform with an industrial floor, the Dark Knight watches closely. He is next to a display of the dome-shaped icy helmet from one of his greatest enemies, another trophy of his victories from his endless crime-fighting crusade. Created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger in 1939, Batman doesn't have any superhuman powers, using only his intellect, investigative skills, technology, and a well-prepared physique in his crusade against the most dangerous and insane villains of Gotham."