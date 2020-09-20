LEGO Unveils 1989 Batwing Set on Batman Day 2020

Batman Day surprisingly gave fans some new upcoming collectibles and now we are playing catch up from all of yesterday's crusading. It looks like LEGO fans got a special treat as the Batwing from Batman 1989 is coming soon. This brick and display model has 2,363 pieces and features an amazing full reproduction of the vehicle. With realistic details, full interior, movable batwing flaps, removable canopy, and a special attachment to allow full wall mount displayability. The set will also include 3 LEGO mini-figures with 89' Batman with plastic cape, Joker, and Lawrence the Boombox Goon. The minifigs will even get their won display base that will only enhance the Batwing set. This is one set that fans will not want to miss out on as collectors and be like Batman and build the Batwing.

These new build-and-display LEGO models are amazingly detailed than ever before. Iconic vehicles like this are what will pull in more fans than ever and will be a great collectible for any Batman. The Batman 1989 Batwing Set from LEGO will be priced at $199.99. The set is supposed to fly on in November 1, 2020, but VIP members can get access on October 21, 2020, and pre-orders will be found located here. Fans of Batman 1989 will also want to add the Batmobile set to complete their collection.

