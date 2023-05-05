Batman of the Bat-Clan Fights the Frozen with McFarlane Toys A new Bat-Family has arrived as McFarlane Toys unveiled their newest set of DC Comics Page Punchers figures with Fighting the Frozen

McFarlane Toys is back at it as they unveil their latest 7" DC Direct and Page Punchers wave. However, this wave featured something completely unique as it introduces brand new and original designs to the DC Multiverse line. Enter the frozen tundra 16,000 years ago, Batman's deadly villain, Mr. Freeze ends up arriving in the past. With a deadly villain arriving in this time period, a new set of heroes must rise, including the Batman from the Bat Clan. While it is not Bruce Wayne, this caveman version of the Bat is packed with some impressive detail and unique design. The caveman style is something special, and he will come with a stone axe and storm sword. Everything about this wave is incredible, and each figure will come with the McFarlane Toys original comic Batman: Fighting the Frozen. Each Page Puncher will be priced at $24.99, set for a June 2023 release, and Batman of the Bat-Clan can be found here.

Batman: Fighting The Frozen Page Punchers Has Arrived

"Theorizing absolute zero experimentation would slow the disease afflicting his wife NORA, MR. FREEZE™ and his beloved bride are accidentally thrust 16,000 years into the past. Seeking to return to their proper century, the frigid fiend attempts to recreate the unintentional circumstances of his time-manipulation experiment, callously unleashing a deadly new ice age upon the surrounding lands. ROBIN™, a brave young warrior from a neighboring tribe, pleads for aide from BATMAN™, the noble leader of the BAT-CLAN. Recognizing the existential threat to their peoples, BATMAN, ROBIN and the stoic BATGIRL™ forge an alliance to stop the criminal king of cold!"

