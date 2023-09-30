Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman Saves Christmas with New McFarlane Toys Exclusive Figure

Explore the DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys as they debut a new exclusive Gold Label figure with Batman as Santa?

Well, this is a first as the season for superhero festivities have arrived already and McFarlane Toys is here to spread holiday cheer like never before with the DC Multiverse Gold Label Holiday Batman! That is right: Batman is back with a brand-new and unique design that DC Comics fans will surely want this holiday season. This holiday exclusive will be available only at McFarlane Toys Store and will feature Batman donning an iconic red suit and white beard to take on the role of Santa Claus and save Christmas in Gotham City. Releasing as part of the Page Punchers line, a special Batman comic will be included, which will hopefully give Caped Crusader fans more context on such a unique Batman figure. This figure captures the magic of the holiday season with some very intricate details, like the iconic Santa hat, beard, and a sack full of presents. Santa is dishing out justice in Gotham this winter and he is priced at $29.99. DC Comics fans can find Holiday Batman right here and is available now, so get one while you can.

Batman Santa (Red Suit) McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive

"As a child, BRUCE WAYNE watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime, the BATMAN! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

BATMAN is decorated in red holiday seasonal attire, and comes with a sack of presents and a figure base.

Includes collectible art print with a stand.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

