McFarlane Toys Reveals New Batman: The Animated Series BAF Wave

Things are about to get animated as McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new set of Batman The Animated Series figures

Caped Crusader is back as McFarlane Toys return to the GOTHAM CITY but in a new animated way. Target's new Fall Geek Out event has arrived, and McFarlane opens things up with some impressive new releases. One of which is a brand new Build A Figure wave for the hit and beloved Batman: The Animated Series. The Dark Knight himself is kicking off this line, coming in at 7" tall and packed with accessories. Some bat gadgets and swappable hands are included here, as well as part of building the Condiment King! That is right, your hotdogs will never be dry with this big bad around, and McFarlane Toys is giving DC Comics fans the ability to build him. A price increase has arrived for this set, which is $29.99, and they will be a general release but are arriving first at Target right here. Stay tuned for more figures in the wave with Mr. Freeze, Robin, and some fear from Scarecrow!

Batman: The Animated Series Gets A Build-A-Figure Wave

"As a child, BRUCE WAYNE™ watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – BATMAN™! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT™ disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Highlights

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

BATMAN™ comes with 5 extra hands, batarang and grapnel launcher

BATMAN™ comes with the Condiment King build-a figure arms

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures

