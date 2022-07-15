Disney Princesses Come to Hot Toys with New Princess Cosbi Collection

Nothing is stopping Hot Toys as they continue to drop new content for their popper Cosbi line. These adorable Mystery Mini figures need to start to be available in the States as they put Funko's Mystery Minis to shame. Each blind boxed figure features more detail, fun designs, stands roughly 3 inches tall, and is truly adorable. We have seen a lot of new Cosbi Collections arrive from Hot Toys, and another is here with Disney Princesses. Your favorite iconic Disney ladies are getting the spotlight on them once again with some fun and fantastic mini figures. The Mystery Cosbi Disney Princess Collection will consist of:

Rapunzel – Tangled

Mulan and Mushu – Mulan

Princess Jasmine – Aladdin

Snow White – Snow White and the Seven Dwarves

Cinderella – Cinderella

Belle with Rose – Beauty and the Beast

Ariel (Human Form) with Flounder – The Little Mermaid

Princess Aurora – Sleeping Beauty

Snow White (Metallic) – Snow White and the Seven Dwarves – Chase Cosbi

Each Disney Princess is packed with color and detail that will easily make them stand out in any collection at home or at the office. These little guys are super fun, and I like how Hot Toys even added some very tiny Disney elements to each. From Snow White apple and Mushu to Flounder and Bell with the magical rose. These little guys would easily thrive in a worldwide release, and the chance at a chase is always a plus. The Disney Princess Cosbi Collection is in select markets only, and fans can find all things Hot Toys right here.

"For generations, Disney Princesses have enchanted us with their courage and kindness. Inspired by the beloved Disney Princesses and their magical adventures, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce a fancy Cosbi collection capturing the characters in remarkable costume with props as adorable miniature collectibles."

"Princess Cosbi Collection features Cinderella on carriage, Snow White on apple, Ariel in giant seashell, Jasmine and the Genie lamp, Rapunzel on boat, Aurora on bed, Mulan on lantern, Belle on books, also an alternative Snow White in metallic colors as the Mystery Cosbi. Each random package box includes a 8 – 9 cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. Enter an enchanting kingdom of fantasy with the Princess Cosbi collection."