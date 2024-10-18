Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: batman v superman, dc comics

Batman V Superman Wonder Woman Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

The world of The DC Multiverse expands once again as they bring to life a new set of cinematic figures from Batman V Superman

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a stunning Wonder Woman figure inspired by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Gal Gadot's likeness is masterfully captured, complete with sword, shield, and Lasso of Truth accessories.

Collectors can pre-order the detailed 7" Wonder Woman figure online, priced at $22.99 for a November 2024 release.

Explore more figures from Batman v Superman, including Armored Batman and Superman vs Doomsday 2-pack.

Witness the Dawn of Justice as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their newest set of figures, including the arrival of Wonder Woman. That is right, Princess Diana has returned and is ready to get her hands dirty with a brand new figure. McFarlane Toys has made Wonder Woman figures in the past, featuring Gal Gadot for Justice League and her 1984 film, but this one might be the best yet. This version seems to combine those previous live-action designs with the previous DC Comics Collector Edition figure. Besides the likeness of the Princess herself, this figure nicely captured her live-action costume, and she will come with a sword, shield, and Lasso of Truth. This is a pretty impressive release that truly shows how far McFarlane has come since the DC Multiverse line started years ago. Pre-orders for the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Wonder Woman are already live online for $22.99. She is set for a November 2024 release and will release alongside more Batman V Superman figures like Armored Batman and the Superman vs Doomsday 2-pack.

Wonder Woman (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

"Gotham City's formidable, forceful vigilante takes on Metropolis's most revered, modern-day savior, while a new threat quickly arises, putting mankind in greater danger than it's ever known before."

WONDER WOMAN as featured in BATMAN v SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include sword, shield, Lasso of Truth and figure display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

