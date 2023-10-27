Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, the nightmare before christmas

Beast Kingdom Debuts New GITD Nightmare Before Christmas Statues

Boys and girls of every age are about to see something strange with Beast Kingdom’s new The Nightmare Before Christmas statues

Halloween Town awaits as Beast Kingdom is back with a new set of statues from the hit film The Nightmare Before Christmas. Coming in at roughly 6" each, two statues are on the way, starting with Jack Skellington. The King of Halloween is ready for his close-up as he finishes off his "This is Halloween" number. The fountain and Jack are packed with detail, along with pumpkins, ghosts, and tombstones around the display. Jack then returns for his happy-ever-after ending with Sally in the graveyard. Both undead lovebirds are ready to see what the future holds, and Beast Kingdom has delivered a beautiful sculpt with just that. Each The Nightmare Before Christmas statue has a glow in the dark effect, which will enhance the spookiness of each. Pre-orders for the new The Nightmare Before Christmas statues are not live yet, but they will be found right here soon.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Awaits with Beast Kingdom

"Are you ready to enter a magical world of wonder? Get ready with Beast Kingdom's Entertainment experience brand to relive the fun and delight of the classic 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' in a highly detailed figurine form! 'Jack Skellington', a.k.a the Pumpkin King, is the scary ruler of Halloween Town, and an integral part of Halloween every year. Yet, in the classic 1993 movie, now celebrating its 30th anniversary, not all is as it seems, as Jack is slowly learning about the miracles of Christmas and the warmth it brings with it. Join Beast Kingdom in the celebrations with the introduction of two new classic scenes recreated in D-Stage (Staging Your Dreams) format."

"Set one, "Halloween King Jack Edition," is from the very first moment Halloween Town celebrates Halloween, taking fans back to the joyous sing along. Here we saw the infamous Jack the Pumpkin King transform into 'Skull Jack' as he fell into the fountain, which in this figurine is glow-in-the-dark."

"The second set, "Jack and Sally Edition," is from the end of the animation where Jack and Sally set off together in their happy-ever-after ending. Here we see the two lonely and empty-hearted heroes greet each other on a small hill beside the graveyard, gazing into each other's eyes and at the stars. Here the little demon popping out of the pumpkin and the cross have a glow-in-the-dark effect, adding a touch of mystery to the Halloween events. These are a perfect accompaniment to your Halloween decorations. Make sure to add these two collectibles to your Halloween decorations this year and don't forget to turn the lights off for that extra special bit of effects, only from a Beast Kingdom outlet."

