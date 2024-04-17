Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, mondo

Mondo Unveils BBTS Batman: The Animated Series Noir Batman Figure

Mondo has unveiled a new set of 1/6 scale figures that are releasing as Big Bad Toy Store exclusives from Batman: The Animated Series

Article Summary Mondo debuts 1/6 scale noir Batman figure from Batman: The Animated Series.

Exclusive to Big Bad Toy Store, limited to 1,000 pieces with June 2024 release.

Batman comes with four head sculpts, multiple accessories, and Noir paint scheme.

Features 30 points of articulation, commemorating the iconic animated style.

Embrace the darkness and free Gotham City from its corruption once again as Mondo is taking collectors back to Batman: The Animated Series. Mondo's wildly popular 1/6 scale figures are back as things get a little back and white with a new set of limited releases. Batman will now join Mr. Freeze and The Joker exclusively at Big Bad Toy Store with a new noir inspired 12" tall figures. Featuring his design right from the hit animated show, Batman is ready to clean up the streets and in style. The Cape Crusader will come with four different head sculpts, including two standard Batman heads, along with a Bruce Wayne and Cyborg sculpt. Of course, Mondo included the right amount of bat gadgets to help clean up Gotham, which includes two grapnel launchers and a variety of batarangs. Step into a thrilling noir detective crime drama with this impressive release that is limited to only 1,000 pieces. The Batman: The Animated Series 1/6 Dark Knight is priced at $219.99, and pre-orders are already live right on BBTS with a June 2024 release.

Batman: The Animated Series Batman (Noir Ver.) 1/6 Scale

"Based on the seminal Batman: The Animated Series, the Batman 1/6 Scale Figure stays true to the animated classic- sculpted to match the iconic style of the show, and with a paint scheme evoking the bold, graphic look of an animated cell. Featuring approximately 30 points of articulation, multiple switch-out hands, heads, accessories, and a Bat Symbol figure stand, Batman comes fully equipped to keep Gotham, and your collection, safe and sound!"

Product Features

12 inches (30.48cm)

Made of plastic

Approximately 30 points of articulation

True to the animated classic

Noir paint scheme

BBTS exclusive

Limited edition of 1,000 pieces

Box Contents

Batman figure

4 Head sculpts

4 Pairs of hands

Alternate left hand

Folded cowl

2 Batarangs

Grapnel launcher

Grapnel launcher with grapnel line

Pulled back cowl accessory

Bat star

Figure stand

