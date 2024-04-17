Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, mondo
Mondo Unveils BBTS Batman: The Animated Series Noir Batman Figure
Mondo has unveiled a new set of 1/6 scale figures that are releasing as Big Bad Toy Store exclusives from Batman: The Animated Series
Embrace the darkness and free Gotham City from its corruption once again as Mondo is taking collectors back to Batman: The Animated Series. Mondo's wildly popular 1/6 scale figures are back as things get a little back and white with a new set of limited releases. Batman will now join Mr. Freeze and The Joker exclusively at Big Bad Toy Store with a new noir inspired 12" tall figures. Featuring his design right from the hit animated show, Batman is ready to clean up the streets and in style. The Cape Crusader will come with four different head sculpts, including two standard Batman heads, along with a Bruce Wayne and Cyborg sculpt. Of course, Mondo included the right amount of bat gadgets to help clean up Gotham, which includes two grapnel launchers and a variety of batarangs. Step into a thrilling noir detective crime drama with this impressive release that is limited to only 1,000 pieces. The Batman: The Animated Series 1/6 Dark Knight is priced at $219.99, and pre-orders are already live right on BBTS with a June 2024 release.
Batman: The Animated Series Batman (Noir Ver.) 1/6 Scale
"Based on the seminal Batman: The Animated Series, the Batman 1/6 Scale Figure stays true to the animated classic- sculpted to match the iconic style of the show, and with a paint scheme evoking the bold, graphic look of an animated cell. Featuring approximately 30 points of articulation, multiple switch-out hands, heads, accessories, and a Bat Symbol figure stand, Batman comes fully equipped to keep Gotham, and your collection, safe and sound!"
Product Features
- 12 inches (30.48cm)
- Made of plastic
- Approximately 30 points of articulation
- True to the animated classic
- Noir paint scheme
- BBTS exclusive
- Limited edition of 1,000 pieces
Box Contents
- Batman figure
- 4 Head sculpts
- 4 Pairs of hands
- Alternate left hand
- Folded cowl
- 2 Batarangs
- Grapnel launcher
- Grapnel launcher with grapnel line
- Pulled back cowl accessory
- Bat star
- Figure stand