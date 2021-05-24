Beast Kingdom Celebrates 80 Years of Captain America With New Figure

Beast Kingdom is celebrating 80 years of Captain America as they return collectors to the MCU with their new deluxe Captain America: The First Avenger Egg Attack Action figure. The figure is loaded with detail and swappable parts allowing collectors to capture Cap from a variety of scenes. Starting us off first is Cap will get two wearable outfits, with the first being his comic-book accurate USO Star-Spangled Banner costume. Marvel fans will then be able to throw his War Rescue Uniform on as Steve Rogers goes to save Bucky Barnes. Other swappable parts will include three pairs of hands, a backpack, a classic metal shield, and a figure base with a bracket. Fans of the first Avenger will not want to miss out on this amazing figure that captures a time before the worldwide phenomenon began. The Deluxe Egg Attack Action Captain America Figure from Beast Kingdom is priced at $119.99. He is set to release between March 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Celebrate the 80th anniversary of Marvel's legendary first Avenger: Captain America! It has been exactly 80 years since 1941's Captain America was released in comic book form to a rapturous welcome. Bringing patriotism to the masses when the world needed it the most during the second world war, Captain America came to epitomize all that was just, true and dignified. Steve Rogers became a generational aspiration, and now with the launch of the MCU and the Infinity Saga in the 21st century, a whole new generation has come to appreciate the awe inspiring strength of the captain!"

"Beast Kingdom's EAA (Egg Attack Action) series of 6-inch, highly articulable action figures is launching the most patriotic figure of them all, the Infinity Saga Captain America DX Version collectible figure, bringing to life two of the captain's most recognizable outfits from the first film, Captain America: The First Avenger. Mounting a one man rescue, Steve Rogers dons a leather jacket to make his USO costume a little less conspicuous. Dubbed the 'Rescue Uniform' it is utilitarian as well as stylish. Using real material for the Jacket, and trousers, as well as a dedicated head sculpt with a helmet, Captain America is ready to go into battle. Not forgetting the metallic shield is also ready to protect with included bullet impact effects."

"Yet it was in the original outfit at the USO Show, where we saw Captain America don the star spangled banner costume that came to epitomize his look. The included head sculpt with side wings, as well as a full cloth costume shows off his stage presence as well as his strength. For fans of the very first Avenger, this is one deluxe set not to be missed. "

EAA-121 Infinity Saga Captain America DX Version Accessories include:

EAA Special Edition Figure Body

War Rescue Uniform, with dedicated head sculpt

Star Spangled Banner uniform, with dedicated head sculpt (Non-detachable design)t

Red gloves and boots

Three (3) pairs of replacement hands

Brown leather jacket

Dark green trousers

A set of military design boots

One backpack

Classic metal shield, with bullet impact effects

Special, branded figure base with bracket

Product Measurements：Approx. 6inch=16.5cm height

Release Date: Q4, 2021 (10-12)

(Ship according to manufacturing schedule)