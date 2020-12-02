Iron Man Goes Black and Gold With Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom has unveiled a new Egg Attack Action Iron Man figure. Coming out of the blockbuster film, Avengers: Infinity War, the Mark 50 Iron Man armor is getting a black and gold variant release. The figure will feature light-up eyes and a chest, and Iron Man fans can add this new luxurious set of armor to their growing collection. The Mark 50 armor is pretty unique beside with updated black and gold deco, as each paint job is slightly different due to the included battle-damaged design. Beast Kingdom also included a nice variety of accessories just like his other Infinity War counterparts, like interchangeable hands, jetpack, canon, nano sword, and nano shield. He will also come with an exclusive display base as well as flame attachments to make sure that fans can capture a wide variety of flying poses straight from the film.

The black and gold Iron Man design is nothing new as we have seen Tony Stark don this deco before in the New Avengers. However, this the first time we see it in the MCU, and the Beast Kingdom is rocking it with this figure. The light-up eyes and chest will make this figure really stand out in your collection. The Iron Man Mark 50 Black and Gold EAA Figure from Beast Kingdom will be priced at $100. The figure will be extremely limited as it is getting a 1,000 limited edition run. He is set to release in April 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"The many epic battle scenes from Marvel's Avengers Infinite War still linger in our collective memories! The sights and sounds of the gigantic, universe-spanning drama were unlike anything that had been put on screen before. A real feast for Marvel fans, and in the middle of it all, the heart and soul of the MCU, Iron Man was duking it out with the eye-catching nano-suit 'Mark 50'. The EAA (Egg Attack Action) series of 6inch highly articulable, stylized action figures, under the Beast Kingdom brand, recreate some of the most iconic superhero characters ever. The Mark 50 EAA is based on the Avengers Infinite War movie, and with the popularity of the original EAA, this new limited edition is inspired by the grace and strength of the suit."

"Accessories include three pairs of replaceable hands, a jetpack, nano sword, canon and shield, a set of flame attachments, and an exclusive stand! The smooth contours of the Mark-50 body are accentuated with the stark black and gold coloring, and with light-up LED lights in the eyes and chest, this set is limited to only 1,000 units worldwide! Don't miss out on a chance to take home your very own, the unique release of Iron Man Mark 50. The figure is designed with included battle-damage, each paint job is slightly different. Please refer to the actual product received."

Special Features

Black and Gold colored Iron Man Mark 50 suit

Light-up function for eyes and chest

Four (4) accessories: Jet backpack, Nano Sword, Nano Shield, Nano Canon

Four (4) flame attachments

Three (3) pairs of replacement hands: Fist, Open Palm, Clenched

Special, branded figure base with bracket

Limited to only 1,000 units worldwide!

Limited availability only at Beast Kingdom Online / Stores