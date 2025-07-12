Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, dc comics, superman

Beast Kingdom Unveils New Dynamic 8ction Heroes Superman (2025)

Beast Kingdom takes flight with a new Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure as the new Superman and Krypto are here to help

Article Summary Beast Kingdom reveals its new Dynamic 8ction Heroes Superman (2025) action figure, inspired by the upcoming movie.

This 1:8 scale figure showcases Superman in his updated blue-and-red suit with a detailed new S-shield emblem.

Includes over 22 points of articulation, swappable hands, a fabric cape, and a faithful Krypto the Superdog companion.

Available for pre-order at $59.99 with a Q3 2025 release; perfect for DC Comics and Superman collectors alike.

Beast Kingdom continues its Dynamic 8ction Heroes by going up, up, and away with Superman. This new figure brings the Man of Steel to life right from his new movie with intricate detail and articulation. This 1:8 scale collectible nicely showcases Superman in an updated blue-and-red suit with the updated movie S-shield. He will be sculpted but will have a fabric cape, which is always a plus, and will feature an assortment of swappable hands. Standing around 8 inches tall, the figure features over 22 points of articulation, and Beast Kingdom even included Krypto the Superdog companion.

That is right, DC Comics fans will be able to recreate some fun scenes with this dynamic duo, even though Krypto is not articulated. Beast Kingdom has nicely brought the Man of Steel to life here, and collectors can pre-order theirs right now online for $59.99 with a Q3 2025 release. If you need more DC Comics fun from Beast Kingdom, then be sure to keep an eye out for the limited edition SDCC 2025 Dynamic 8ction Heroes Kingdom Come Superman and DC Comics Classic Batman.

Superman (2025) Dynamic 8ction Heroes DAH-149 Action Figure

"Crafted with high-end 3D sculpting and professional paintwork, this figure faithfully recreates the brand-new suit design seen in the Superman: 2025 movie. A deep navy blue bodysuit is complemented by a bright red cape, and the classic "S" emblem on the chest is presented in a striking red-and-yellow three-dimensional sculpt—symbolizing the dawn of hope and justice once more."

"The head sculpt captures the essence of the on-screen actor, from his iconic hairstyle to the sharp, determined gaze in his eyes. The figure features approximately 22 points of articulation, allowing collectors to recreate various classic poses. As a bonus, the set includes Superman's loyal canine companion, Krypto the Superdog, perfectly recreating their heroic bond and adding even more value to your collection. No matter where you are, Superman will always represent the brightest side of humanity. Now, let this legendary hero from Krypton shine as the centerpiece of your display!"

