Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Hasbro Unveils Exclusive G.I. Joe Classified Series Deluxe Zanya Set

The battle between good and evil continues as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of G.I. Joe Classified figures for 2026

Article Summary Hasbro announces a new G.I. Joe Classified Series Deluxe Zanya figure for a 2026 release.

Zanya, daughter of Zartan and fierce Dreadnok operative, joins the Classified Series line.

The deluxe figure includes 10 accessories, an alternate head, helmet, backpack, and Swamp Skier vehicle.

Available as a Fan Channel exclusive on Hasbro Pulse for $59.99, pre-orders opening soon.

Zanya is the ruthless and cunning daughter of Zartan, one of Cobra's most dangerous operatives in the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero continuity. She was introduced in the early 1990s during the latter Marvel run of the comic. It did not take long for Zanya to quickly establish herself as a formidable villain in her own right. She embodies the Dreadnoks chaotic, lawless energy but with a sharper, more calculating edge. Hasbro now brings her edge to the G.I. Joe Classified Series with a brand-new deluxe figure.

Zanya will feature 10 character-inspired accessories, including an alternate masked head, a helmet, as well as a removable pair of goggles and glasses. Hasbro was sure to also include alternate hands, a machete, a backpack holster, and a Swamp Skier vehicle. Expand your Cobra collection by adding this deadly assassin to your ranks, and she will be released as a G.I. Joe Classified Series Fan Channel exclusive, like Hasbro Pulse. Zanya is set to be available in May 2026 for $59.99, so stay tuned for pre-orders.

G.I. Joe Classified Series – Zanya and Dreadnok Chameleon

"G.I. JOE is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. JOE are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. JOE is there."

"New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series line, Zanya and Dreadnok Chameleon (Swamp Skier) Vehicle comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Zanya figure contains10 character-inspired accessory pieces including alternate masked head, helmet, goggles, glasses, 2 alternate hands, machete, backpack holster, and weapon accessories. The daughter of Zartan is tough, tenacious, and never gives an inch. That's how she can more than hold her own among the Dreadnok."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!