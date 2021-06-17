Black Widow Wears Her New Snow Suit With Hot Toys Newest Figure

After tons of delays, Black Widow is finally set to release on July 9, 2021, giving Marvel fans the long-awaited solo heroine's film. Hot Toys is getting fans pumped for the film as they debut their newest Marvel Cinematic Universe figure. Natasha Romanoff is back in action and is even donning a new all-white Snow Suit for her newest mission. Hot Toys captures this design beautifully with their newest release with high amounts of detail, likeness to Scarlett Johansson, and amazing articulation. She will have a finely tailored costume straight from the upcoming Black Widow film, as well as a nice set of accessories with two different batons with swappable parts, pistols, and interchangeable hands. This figure will make an excellent addition to any MCU or Black Widow collection, and pre-orders are not live, but she will go live here shortly. Be sure to keep an eye out for the upcoming Taskmaster figure to make Natasha fight for her space on your shelf.

"You don't know everything about me. – Natasha Romanoff. She's back! Returning to the screen with an absolutely stunning look that originated in the comics, Natasha Romanoff in the Snow Suit sets off on her dangerous missions in the arctic environment, and reunites with a group of spies from her past to stop a lethal force, who she knows before her working for S.H.I.E.L.D and The Avengers. To get fans ready prior to the Black Widow's release, Hot Toys is excited today to present the highly-anticipated 1/6th scale Black Widow (Snow Suit) collectible figure, making a sharp contrast to her traditional all-black suit."

"Beautifully crafted based on the screen appearance of Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the production of the same title, the figure features a newly developed head and hair sculpture with delicate workmanship, finely tailored white tactical uniform, highly-detailed weapons including a pair of standard batons and a pair of articulated batons with 3 types of interchangeable tips enable different battling styles, pistols, multiple pieces of interchangeable hands for signature poses, and a movie-themed figure stand. Expand your Marvel collection with this impressive Black Widow figure!"