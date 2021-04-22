Stan Lee Master Craft Statue Coming Soon From Beast Kingdom

The father of Marvel Comic, Stan Lee, is back and getting a marvelous limited edition statue from Beast Kingdom. Standing roughly 13" tall, the King of Cameos is shown in his own throne that features close attention of detail to the legends' likenesses. The statue is extremely limited, with only 1,922 pieces getting released to the general public. The Master Craft Stan Lee statue shows off his classic outfit with a green sweater with a white shirt, khaki pants, and his iconic oversized glasses. The Marvel King is back and ready to bless and fans' collection with his presence making this a must-have statue for many collectors. The Stan Lee Master Craft The King Of Cameos is priced at $239.99 and set to release in December 2021. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here; make sure to check out some of the other Master Craft statues also coming soon from Beast Kingdom.

"Considered the 'Father' of Marvel, Stan Lee was a celebrated comic book writer, editor, producer, and publisher. In addition to creating some of the world's most well-known comic book characters, in his later years and especially in the MCU, he cameoed in every movie right up until Avengers Endgame. A staple for sharp-eyed fans who looked out for his often funny turns in the middle of that large-scale action set pieces!"

"With his wisdom in mind, Beast Kingdom, 'The Entertainment Experience Brand' proudly presents Stan Lee, from the 'Master Craft' collection of high-end statues. Utilizing years of development experience, Master Craft is the ultimate in craftsmanship! Using hand-made molds and painting techniques, Stan Lee is brought to life in his classic getup of a white shirt, green sweater, and khaki pants as well as his signature oversized glasses. Sitting on a throne fit for a king, Stan Lee is seen crossing his legs, in deep thought and beaming with his famous smile full of charm. Whether a comic book fan or simply an admirer of a truly wonderful soul, this Stan Lee Mastercraft statue is one not to be missed! The MC-030 Stan Lee Master Craft The King Of Cameos is limited to 1,922 pieces worldwide. Be sure to quickly grab this before they are sold out!