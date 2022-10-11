Beast Man Joins Iron Studios Masters of the Universe Statue Series

Iron Studios is returning fans to the mystical world of Eternia. The statue company is back at it again as they continue to reveal more 1/10 Art Scale pieces for their Masters of the Universe line. The power of Beast Man is getting unleashed this time with a beautifully crafted 9" tall statue. One of Skeletor's faithful henchmen is nicely recreated with this hand-painted statue that adds new realistic elements to his classic animated design. Iron Studios perfectly captures Beast Man's animalistic nature with textured fur, aggressive head sculpts, and having him wield his signature whip. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe will continue to have their hands full with this bad guy, and he will make an excellent addition to any fan's collection. Beast Man is priced at $200, set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to snag up some of the other Masters of the Universe like Prince Adam, Skeletor in his Throne, Man-At-Arms, He-Man, and much more to bring Eternia right to your home.

Beast Man Tames Iron Studios 1/10 MOTU Line

"Sideshow and Iron Studios are proud to present the Beast Man 1:10 Art Scale BDS Statue. With the crack of his long whip, movement so fast it can break the sound barrier, the animalistic henchman uses brutality to manipulate the most fearsome and dangerous creatures from his planet against his opponents. No less threatening than the beasts he commands, over a base of a natural rock elevation covered by mosses and roots, the wild mercenary with orange skin and fur and wearing a red breastplate with an armguard, growls exposing his fangs like a predator ready for attack. Add the fearsome Beast Man to your Masters of the Universe collection today!"