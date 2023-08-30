Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, hasbro, star wars

Become Sabrine Wren with Hasbro's Newest Star Wars Replica Helmet

Step into a galaxy far, far away with the help of Hasbro as the debut a new assortment of Star Wars collectibles for fans

Star Wars: Rebels fans need to buckle up as they are getting some brand new collectibles from Ahsoka. The popular animated series did not get a lot of love when it originally aired, but they are making a return for the new live-action Disney+ series. Hasbro has unveiled some new collectibles are on the way including a new Star Wars: The Black Series electronic replica helmet. Ahsoka's padawan, Sabine Wren, is coming to life with her signature Mandalorian helmet that is packed with detail. Just like most of the Black Series Mandalorian helmets, the Rangefinder will move and feature LED functions. While Rebels did not get their time in the spotlight back then, it is fantastic to see some new love for the legendary team after all these years. Sabine's helmet is a worthy addition to the collection and fans will now be able to relive iconic Rebels moments or make new ones from Ahsoka with this beauty that is priced at $131.99 and is set for a Fall 2024 release. Pre-orders will arrive today at 1 PM EST right here and most online retailers.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SABINE WREN PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET – (HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $131.99/Available: Fall 2024). Sabine Wren is a Mandalorian warrior and graffiti artist with a creative and rebellious spirit. Independent by nature, she is not easily persuaded. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the biggest battles and missions in the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium roleplay."

"SABINE WREN PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET, inspired by Sabine's customized Nite Owl Mandalorian helmet featured in STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series. Features premium deco, realistic detail, series-inspired design and LED-illuminated heads-up display, activated at the press of a button. [Requires 3x AAA battery – not included] Available for pre-order 8/30 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

