Protect the Honmoon with NERF x KPop Demon Hunters Weapons

Get ready to protect the Honmoon by bringing home some brand new collectibles for the world wide phenomenon: Kpop Demon Hunters

Article Summary NERF teams up with KPop Demon Hunters for a new collectible weapons line inspired by the Netflix film.

Signature weapons include Rumi’s Four Tiger Sword, Mira’s Curved Moon Sword, and Zoey’s Spirit Blades.

Each replica features authentic details, foam blades, and sizes up to 36 inches for cosplay and play.

Collectibles are priced from $10 to $20 and will launch at major retailers in mid-July for KPop fans.

The craze of KPop Demon Hunters is finally coming to life as new collectibles have finally been revealed. A variety of companies will be making some, including Hasbro, which has unveiled its upcoming NERF × KPop Demon Hunters line. Inspired by the film's demon-slaying idols, the collection reimagines their signature weapons in classic NERF style, combining bold design with safe, foam-based fun. Three collectibles are getting released with Rumi's Four Tiger Sword, Mira's Curved Moon Sword, and Zoey's Spirit Blades, which feature lightweight materials and details pulled straight from the movie's aesthetic.

These collectibles are designed for cosplay, imaginative battles, and group play, making them appealing to both young and older KPop fans. Some fun details are featured on each of these, and these are not small either, with Rum's sword measuring 24" long, Mira's sword at 36", and Zoey's coming with three. Prices will vary between $10, $15, and $20, which is not bad for some fun Demon Hunters replicas. The KPop Demon Hunters x NERF weapons are set to hit major retailers mid-July.

NERF KPop Demon Hunters – Zoey's Spirit Blades

"Kids can imagine themselves as part of HUNTR/X with the NERF KPop Demon Hunters Zoey's Spirit Blades inspired by the Netflix animated film! They capture the look of the blades used by rapper and demon hunter Zoey in the musical fantasy about the HUNTR/X K-Pop girl group that secretly doubles as a trio of demon hunters."

NERF x Rumi's Four Tiger Sword

"The NERF KPop Demon Hunters Rumi's Four Tiger Sword is inspired by the Netflix animated movie! It captures the look of the Sword used by Rumi. The 24-inch sword has a foam blade with pearlescent treatment, plastic core, and plastic hilt."

NERF x Mira's Curved Moon Sword

"The NERF KPop Demon Hunters Mira's Curved Moon Sword is inspired by the Netflix animated film! It captures the look of the sword used by Mira, The 36-inch sword has a foam blade with pearlescent decoration and a plastic core and a plastic hilt."

