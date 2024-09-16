Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

Become The Armorer with Hasbro's New Star Wars Replica Helmet

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro once again as they unveil their next set of upcoming intergalactic Star Wars collectibles

The Armorer is a mysterious figure that made her presence known in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Clad in traditional Mandalorian armor, she serves as both a spiritual leader and a blacksmith. She has been forging armor and weapons for the clan while imparting wisdom about the Mandalorian way. Her adherence to the ancient customs, including the famous creed "This is the way," positions her as a guardian of Mandalorian culture during the chaos of this post-Empire galaxy. She is responsible for crafting the iconic Beskar armor for Din Djarin and even Grogu's chainmail armor, seen throughout the series. Now, collectors can bring home the mystery and traditions of Mandalore home with Hasbro's newest Star Wars replica. The Armorer's helmet has been faithfully crafted right from the hit Disney+ series with weathered detail. The Mines of Mandalore await for $99.99, and pre-orders are live with a May 2025 release date.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE ARMORER HELMET

Reimagine iconic scenes from the STAR WARS saga — and create your own — with helmet and Lightsaber adult roleplay items. Forging Beskar armor in the ancient tradition of her people, the Armorer plays a vital role in keeping Mandalorian culture alive. This officially licensed roleplay item is based on The Armorer's helmet featured in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+. Featuring highly detailed sculpt and padding for an adjustable fit for most head sizes, this is an impressive addition to any STAR WARS fan's collection.

Turn the helmet upside down for the interior lights to automatically illuminate. Press and hold the side button for 3 seconds to start an hour-long collector display mode. Requires 1x 1.5v Alkaline AAA battery (not included). THE BLACK SERIES includes roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy.

