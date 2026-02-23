Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: four horsemen, Infinite legions

Behold Joe Manganiello's New Arkhan the Cruel Infinite Legion Figure

Infinite Legions is Four Horsemen Studios new action figure line that collars with creators to bring new original characters to life

Article Summary Infinite Legions by Four Horsemen Studios debuts with original creator collaborations for action figures

Joe Manganiello’s Arkhan the Cruel is the first release, offered as a deluxe 8-inch figure with premium details

Comes with swappable heads, hands, cursed arm, signature Bonecleaver axe, magic effects, and accessories

Features premium removable armor, bendy tail, wired soft-goods, and is up for pre-order with a late 2026 release

Four Horsemen Studios' Infinite Legions is a new line that collaborates with creators, designers, and brands to turn original characters into highly detailed, deluxe-scale figures. Some of these brand-new creations have begun to come to life, starting with Arkhan the Cruel. This 8" warrior is a brand new original character created by actor, fellow nerd, and fantasy game designer Joe Manganiello. Arkhan the Cruel comes with two swappable heads, including one with an attachable flame effect.

He will also include a pair of standard hands, a "cursed" arm and hand, as well as themed accessories like his signature Bonecleaver axe, and a magic effect piece. Just like most Mythic Legion figures, Arkhan will have an interchangeable system of parts, with removable armor, a wired soft-goods loincloth, and a large wired cape with a chain. It is always a treat to see new original characters coming to life from Four Horsemen and Infinite Legions Arkhan the Cruel is a perfect addition to the line. Pre-orders are already live through Big Bad Toy Store for $99.99 with a Late Q4 2026 release date.

Infinite Legions Arkhan the Cruel Action Figure

"In this next project comes Arkhan the Cruel, created by actor, producer, writer, and fantasy game designer Joe Manganiello. The Infinite Legions Arkhan the Cruel figure includes 2 sets of swappable hands, plus an additional "cursed" hand and arm that can be swapped out with his normal left arm."

"This figure also includes 2 heads – one with a closed mouth and gritted teeth, and one with an open mouth. The open-mouth head is made to be used with the "flame breath" effect that is also included. Rounding out this figure is his Bonecleaver axe, a spell effect for his cursed hand, removable shoulder armor, a bendy tail, and a premium wired soft goods loin piece and large wired cape with real chain!"

