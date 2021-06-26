Behold, The Winged Dragon of Ra Arrives At Kotobukiya

The final Egyptian God Card has been summoned to the field as Kotobukiya reveals their next Yu-Gi-Oh statue. The Winged Dragon of Ra stands roughly 12 inches with his golden body shining bright like the sun itself. Kotobukiya captures this God's designs quite beautifully, from its meticulous design to its sharp golden claws. Yu-Gi-Oh fans will now be able to add The Winged Dragon of Ra along with Obelisk the Tormentor and Slifer the Sky Dragon upcoming statues. This statue will also be an excellent companion piece for the Yami Mark or Atem Kotobukiya statues. The statue will release alongside the other Egyptian God Card statues for $219.99, with it set to release in January 2022. Pre-orders are live and can be ordered here, and the other two Gods can be found here.

"From the popular card game anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh!, the all-powerful Egyptian God card used by Marik against Yugi and his friends in the Battle City arc, The Winged Dragon of Ra, is joining Kotobukiya's lineup! At over 30cm tall, the impressive scale of this statue holds a powerful presence befitting one of the strongest cards in the series. Ra is also faithfully recreated as it appears in the series, with detailed shading and painting that give it a bold yet detailed appearance."

"From its golden body that shines like the sun, sharp silhouette that is reminiscent of a phoenix, piercing eyes, and divine wings that surround its entire body to its sharp claws and teeth, each detail of The Winged Dragon of Ra is thoroughly recreated. Pre-orders will start at the same time as Slifer the Sky Dragon and Obelisk the Tormentor, making this statue a must- have for fans who want to relive their fond memories of the Yu-Gi-Oh! series."