Mysterio Casts an Illusion with New Spider-Man Marvel Legends Figure

Hasbro had some delightful Marvel Legends surprises at New York Toy Fair. One of the most interesting pieces we saw was the upcoming Spider-Man Retro Collection. These figures feature newly updated Spider-Man character mold like Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and this time Mysterio. These figures aren't you're average Marvel Legends figures either as they feature new card backing packaging. They showcase the older design from 90's Spider-Man figures and it defiantly brings back memories. Hasbro has just opened pre-orders for the recently announced Mysterio figure. He is 6" tall and includes some smoke effect to really bring him to life.

The figure features the retro style costume of the Master of Illusion Mysterio. These retro figures are a great way to bring old and new collectors back into the frame. For an in packaging collector like myself, these figures have an amazing design and look that would look great on display. Whether you're a Marvel Villains, Spider-Man, or Mysterio fan this is one figure that'll be a great addition to any collection. The Marvel Legends Vintage Collection Retro Mysterio figure is set to release in October. He is priced at $20.99 and you can find pre-orders are already live and can be found here.

"Don't ever apologize for being the smartest one in the room." – Spider-Man Far From Home

"A cloud of smoke heralds the arrival of the villainous mastermind who uses the art of illusion against Spider-Man — Marvel's Mysterio! A tribute to the history of Marvel Super Heroes, the Marvel Retro 6-inch Collection features core Marvel characters with retro packaging and design. Each figure includes multiple points of articulation, classic-inspired details, and character-specific accessories. Collectors and kids alike can expand their Marvel collection with 6-inch scale figures from the Marvel Retro Collection! The high quality, 6-inch Legends Series Marvel's Mysterio figure features multiple points of articulation and is a great addition to any action figure collection."